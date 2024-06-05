Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 12,183 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.80 and a twelve month high of $128.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

View Our Latest Report on Insperity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.