PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PDD during the 3rd quarter worth $2,230,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after purchasing an additional 213,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $145.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.57. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

