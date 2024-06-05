Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 13,504 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Miller Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 365,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 46,647 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 44,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.