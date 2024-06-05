Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $136.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.