Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 86.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,153 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3,167.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,869,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 37.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 832,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.