Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

