Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $139.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $143.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.28.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.