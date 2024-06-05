Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $150.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

