Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $132.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average is $124.39.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

