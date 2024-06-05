Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.38 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American International Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after purchasing an additional 319,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.