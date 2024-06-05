Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 353.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 400,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,683.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 277,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,095,000 after purchasing an additional 261,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cosner Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

