Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

