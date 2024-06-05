Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Fortrea stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

