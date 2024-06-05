Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 523 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 188,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 479,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $981,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

