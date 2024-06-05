Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWB opened at $289.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.36. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $292.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

