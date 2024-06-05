Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,479 shares during the period. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

