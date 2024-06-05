Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. FMR LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,571,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $993.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $946.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $924.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $1,001.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.86.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,785 shares of company stock valued at $53,510,873. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

