Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 181 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 590,372 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,959,000 after purchasing an additional 451,597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 207.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 450,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.1 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $165.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

