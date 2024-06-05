Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 300 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

