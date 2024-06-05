Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 470 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 24,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

