Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 496 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.94.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.25. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

