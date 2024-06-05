Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 536 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

