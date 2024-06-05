Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 831 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 30.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,132,000 after purchasing an additional 648,633 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,956,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,338,000 after purchasing an additional 178,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 170,842 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Down 3.3 %

BWA stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.