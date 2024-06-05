Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 55,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,299,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of WSM opened at $282.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.82. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.09 and a twelve month high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.13.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,145 shares of company stock valued at $21,431,319. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

