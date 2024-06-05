Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

