PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PENN. Truist Financial upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

