Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $69.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,389 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,746,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,107 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

