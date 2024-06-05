PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 4.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in PG&E by 47.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PG&E by 66.0% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 42,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 28.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,582,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,702,000 after buying an additional 2,345,583 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PG&E by 32.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 984,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 243,233 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of PCG opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

