Philip Bowman Purchases 50,000 Shares of SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Stock

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Free Report) insider Philip Bowman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.45 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$122,500.00 ($82,214.77).

Philip Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Philip Bowman purchased 50,000 shares of SKY Network Television stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.84 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of A$142,000.00 ($95,302.01).

On Tuesday, March 5th, Philip Bowman acquired 13,736 shares of SKY Network Television stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.80 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,460.80 ($25,812.62).

SKY Network Television Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About SKY Network Television

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sport and entertainment media services, and telecommunications services in New Zealand and internationally. The company provides commercial music, broadcasting services, entertainment quizzes, advertising, content generation, subscription and marketing, and streaming and management services, as well as data analytics services for sports.

