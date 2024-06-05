Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,435,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,038.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after purchasing an additional 430,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,951,000 after purchasing an additional 421,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $136.98 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

