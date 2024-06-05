PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.77. 135,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 176,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAXS. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

