PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.77. 135,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 176,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
