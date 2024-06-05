PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,297,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 641,576 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1,284.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 506,522 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 88.7% during the third quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 425,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 45.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,677,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

CXW stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,408. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

