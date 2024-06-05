PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,967,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,830,000 after purchasing an additional 447,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,255,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,691,000 after purchasing an additional 322,624 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 747.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 159,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 140,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $224,073.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,682.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $224,073.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,682.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,922 shares of company stock worth $640,658. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

View Our Latest Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.