PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

FV stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

