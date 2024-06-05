Precigen’s (PGEN) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Precigen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Precigen Price Performance

PGEN stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $416.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.88. Precigen has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,524 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 519,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

