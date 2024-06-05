Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,130 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KOS. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of KOS opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $419.14 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.