Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $5,398,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.9% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 139,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 402.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 158,377 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6,833.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,569 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILPT opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.80. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.44%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

