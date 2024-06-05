Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 49.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 17.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBK opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.55. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $45.84.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TriCo Bancshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.