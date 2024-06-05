Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 916 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,014,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,783.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,046.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,014,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,963. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

