Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,193,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 34,699.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 262,330 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,755,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,781,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,003,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLIN opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

