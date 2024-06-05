Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000.

In other news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BFAM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Shares of BFAM opened at $109.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.40. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

