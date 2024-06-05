Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 295,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,545,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 37.08%. Equities analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 118.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

FLEX LNG Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

