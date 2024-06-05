Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in 1st Source by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 238,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 1st Source by 20.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,110.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1st Source Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.80. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

