Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 585.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 113,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 117,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 million. Analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

SPNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

