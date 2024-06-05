Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

Peabody Energy stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.97. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

