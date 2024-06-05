Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $365,000 Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in agilon health by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1,439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000.

AGL opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

