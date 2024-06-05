Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth $588,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26 and a beta of 0.68. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $756,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,094.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

