Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $319,000 in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CAE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,669,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,004,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,216,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in CAE by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,168,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,747,000 after acquiring an additional 413,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CAE by 12.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after acquiring an additional 538,838 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

CAE Stock Down 0.4 %

CAE stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.