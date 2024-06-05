Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,099 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Energy Recovery by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 745,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 185,163 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 376.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,910,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,086 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 891,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after buying an additional 39,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Moon acquired 10,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $141,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Moon acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $141,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $473,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,445,904.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,878 shares of company stock worth $861,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ERII stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

