Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 69 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Winmark alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ WINA opened at $343.01 on Wednesday. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $314.09 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.21 and a 200-day moving average of $379.25.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%. The company had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Winmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.